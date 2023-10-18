IND vs BAN Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch World Cup 2023 India vs Bangladesh LIVE in India

IND vs BAN live streaming: On Thursday, October 19, India and Bangladesh will clash in the 17th match of the ICC World Cup 2023, scheduled to commence at 2:00 pm IST. The event will unfold at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The 13th edition of the cricket tournament started on October 5.

Post the victory against Pakistan, expectations run high for India. Captain Rohit Sharma, a record-breaker in this series, achieved historic milestones, including the highest number of centuries in World Cup history and setting a record for the most international sixes. Heading into the game against Bangladesh, Sharma's squad faces no injury concerns and might maintain the eleven-player squad from the seven-wicket victory over Pakistan.

This time around, Shubman Gill might play a pivotal role in the game, given his impressive track record against Bangladesh. Despite Bangladesh consistently putting up a strong fight against India, fate has often favoured the Indian team, leaving the Bangladeshi campaign on the less fortunate side.

IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: India vs Bangladesh live-streaming details

Where to watch the live telecast of the World Cup 2023 India vs Bangladesh match?

The live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh match free live-stream?

The India vs Bangladesh match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

When is India vs Bangladesh match to be played?

The India vs Bangladesh match will be played on Thursday, October 19.

At what time India vs Bangladesh match will be played?

The India vs Bangladesh match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

Where will India vs Bangladesh match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

