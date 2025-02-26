India’s batting maestro Virat Kohli is back into the top five of the ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings following his match-winning century against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Kohli’s masterful knock—his 51st ODI century—powered India to a commanding victory over their arch-rivals in Dubai, propelling him up one spot to reclaim the fifth position in the rankings.

India now boasts three batters in the top five, with Shubman Gill (1st) and captain Rohit Sharma (3rd) holding their places at the summit. Gill has further extended his lead at No. 1, sitting 47 rating points clear of Pakistan’s Babar Azam, who remains in second place despite a subdued tournament so far.

Kohli is the only batter inside the top 10 to make a notable move, but several players have climbed the rankings outside the elite bracket.

New Zealand’s Will Young made a significant jump, moving up eight spots to 14th after a string of strong performances. England’s Ben Duckett (up 27 places to joint 17th) and New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra (up 18 places to 24th) also made big gains after scoring crucial centuries. India’s KL Rahul (up two places to 15th) and South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen (up three places to 16th) edged closer to the top 10 as well.

Bowlers on the rise

In the bowling department, Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana continues to hold the No. 1 spot despite Sri Lanka's absence from the Champions Trophy. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan remains his closest challenger in second place.

Meanwhile, South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj (up one place to 4th), New Zealand’s Matt Henry (up two places to 6th), and Australia’s Adam Zampa (up two places to 10th) have all improved their rankings. Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada (up four spots to 16th) and New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell (up 31 places to 26th) were among the biggest gainers.

Bracewell’s recent form also saw him climb 26 places to 11th in the all-rounders’ rankings following his four-wicket haul against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. His teammate Ravindra (up six places to 15th) also made strides in this category. Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi continues to lead the all-rounders’ rankings.