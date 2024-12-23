Mumbai, India

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli is in news again - this time for getting hospitalised in Thane. Kambli said that he is under medical care due to 'urine infection' and is better now. Recently, Kambli was seen in a video in a frail condition, which sparked wide-spread discussion about his health on social media.

"I am better now. My wife takes care of me a lot. She took me to 3 different hospitals and told me 'You have to get fit'. Ajay Jadeja also came to visit me. It felt nice. I was suffering from a urine problem. It was just flowing. My son, Jesus Cristiano, picked me up and brought me back to my feet. My daughter, who is 10 years old, and my wife came to help me. This happened one month ago. My head started spinning; I collapsed and fell down. The doctor told me to get admitted," Kambli told while speaking to YouTuber Vickey Lalwani on his channel.

News agency IANS also posted pictures of Kambli with the caption "Cricketer Vinod Kambli's condition deteriorated again, leading to his admission at Akriti Hospital in Thane late Saturday night. His condition is now stable but remains critical."

In his recent video, which was taken at his childhood coach late Ramakant Achrekar's honoring ceremony, his health got the netizens worried. Many former cricketers, including Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar, came forward to help him.

Kambli, who started his career with Sachin Tendulkar, was once touted as India's next big star but failed to live up to the expectations.

Kambli represented India in 17 Tests and 104 ODIs, spanning from 1991-2004. He ended with 1,084 runs in Tests and 2,477 ODI runs. While he had a dream start to his career, inconsistencies and controversies both on and off the field derailed his journey.

Tendulkar, on the other hand, kept rising up the ladder and played for India from 1989-2013, ending with over 34,000 international runs and 100 hundreds overall.