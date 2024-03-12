Head coach Andrew McDonald backs Mitchell Marsh to lead Australia in T20 World Cup

Australia men's head coach Andrew McDonald has backed Mitchell Marsh to lead the team in the upcoming T20 World Cup in June later this year. Marsh has been filling in as the T20 skipper ever since Aaron Finch retired in 2022. With Marsh being a three-format player, veteran wicketkeeper Matthew Wade has chipped in as well at times but Marsh remains the first-choice.

"I think all roads will lead to Mitch, so just got to get that ticked off in certain areas," said McDonald after Australia's Test series win against New Zealand on Monday (Mar 11).

Notably, McDonald, along with selector chair George Bailey and Tony Dodemaide – forms the panel which will advise Cricket Australia about their preferred choice.

"We're happy and comfortable with the way he's been able to operate with that T20 team. We think he's the leader for the World Cup, and I think that will just be a matter of due course," he said.

Marsh recently led Australia to victory against New Zealand in the T20I series played before the recently-concluded two-Test series.

Ponting on Smith's place in Playing XI

Former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting believes that Steve Smith won't be 'in the playing XI' for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Ponting, however, acknowledged that having Smith in the squad will have a 'calming influence' on the team.

"You love having guys like him around because of the experience and the calming influence that you can have around a team during a World Cup," said Ponting about Smith on ICC Review podcast.

"But the other thing you always have to be mindful of is what role can he play? So I would think if Steve Smith does find his way into the squad, I don't think he will be in the starting XI."