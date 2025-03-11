Former India spinner Ravi Ashwin has shown complete disagreement with the choice of Player of the Tournament in the recently-concluded Champions Trophy 2025. Runner-ups New Zealand player Rachin Ravindra was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for scoring most runs - 263 in four matches.

Ashwin, however, wanted India mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy to be given the award. He explained the reason behind his choice while talking on his YouTube channel post India's win in the final against NZ on Sunday (Mar 9).

"Whatever said and done, the Player of the Tournament, in my view, was Varun Chakaravarthy. He didn't play the entire tournament. He was such a big difference. If Varun Chakaravarthy wasn't there, I think this game would have been very different. He brought that X-factor and the novelty factor. If I were the judge, I would have given it to Varun. He was the biggest difference," Ashwin said.

"Just look at how he dismissed Glenn Phillips. He wasn't covering the stumps, so Varun went wide of the crease and bowled that googly. In my view, Varun has to be the Player of the Series. The award should be given to someone who made the biggest difference. Varun Chakaravarthy deserves the Player of the Series award," he added.

Varun, a late inclusion in the India squad, played only three games in the tournament but took nine wickets including a five-for in his first game - which came against New Zealand in the group stage.

He was the one who dismissed India's arch-nemesis Travis Head during the semi-final against Australia. He also took the first wicket in the final when New Zealand were threatening to run away with the game.

Prior to playing in the Champions Trophy, Varun had played just one ODI, against England. He was selected for the England ODIs on the back of his performance in the T20Is vs England before the 50-over games during which he had taken a five-for as well.