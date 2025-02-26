Danielle Wyatt had always been a fan of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Watching legends like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Tillakaratne Dilshan, and Virat Kohli light up the Indian Premier League made RCB more than just a team for her—it was an emotion. The electric atmosphere, even through the television, made her dream of donning the iconic red and gold one day. Little did she know, that dream would become a reality.

Her first taste of RCB merchandise came through an unexpected source—Mike Hesson. Unable to buy the green T-shirt in England, she reached out to the then RCB director, who graciously sent her one. The moment she put it on, she felt something special. Also Read: WPL 2025: Sciver-Brunt's all-round show, Matthews' fifty power MI to eight-wicket win over UPW

Of course, there was also that infamous tweet. Years ago, in sheer admiration of a Virat Kohli masterclass, she had tweeted something that spiraled out of control—news outlets in India splashed headlines claiming she wanted to marry Virat. It was meant to be banter, but the internet had other plans. Looking back, she laughed about it. Twitter had always been a space for her playful side.

But admiration aside, it was Virat’s consistency, loyalty, and impact that truly inspired her. He had been a pillar for RCB and Indian cricket, influencing countless young players, boys and girls alike, to take up the sport. And now, Danielle found herself in a similar position—a young boy from Mumbai had travelled all the way to Bangalore just to watch her play. The passion of Indian fans was unlike anything else. Selfies, autographs, cheers from the streets—it was all overwhelming yet deeply humbling. This was what made playing in India so special.

Then came the call from her agent, Josh.

“RCB are keen,” he said.

But Danielle had been working on this move even before the call. She had been relentlessly nudging her close friend and WPL teammate, Smriti Mandhana. “Smitty, come on, we’ve got to play together in the WPL. It’ll be amazing.”

And it happened. A month later, she got the confirmation—she was officially a part of RCB. The excitement was unreal. She called her wife, rang up her parents, and reveled in the joy of joining a franchise she had adored for so long. Soon, the thoughts of playing at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium flooded her mind. The noise, the energy, the legacy—she couldn’t wait.

Her first day felt like the first day of school. New cricket bag, fresh kit, the excitement of wearing the RCB helmet—it was all surreal. She captured every moment, taking videos and photos, eager to share them.

But with the joy came responsibility. Joining a franchise like RCB, especially as defending champions, brought pressure. The WPL was a high-stakes tournament, and she wanted to prove her worth. Cricket, especially T20s, could be unpredictable, but she was ready. She trained hard, leaned on Smriti for calmness, and focused on delivering.

As she settled in, she found herself at the centre of playful banter. Fans called out to her, some getting her name right—Wyatt, while others called her ‘Watt’ or ‘Hodgie.’ It was all in good spirits, and she embraced it.

And then came the mischief. Feeling comfortable in her new surroundings, she plotted her first prank.

“I’ll just take one of Smitty’s bats out of her bag,” she whispered, laughing. “She might cry.”

RCB was more than just a team—it was a family, filled with laughter, camaraderie, and an unbreakable bond. As she looked around at her teammates, donned in RCB colors, she felt the weight of her journey. From being a fan to becoming a part of the team, it had come full circle.