Sarah Bryce’s journey in the 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL) has been nothing short of inspiring. As the only associate player in the ongoing edition, she has embraced the intensity of the competition, relishing both the challenges and the excitement of being part of a high-profile tournament.

Advertisment

“It’s definitely been a high-intensity tournament with lots going on behind the scenes as well, which has been fun to be part of,” she said, reflecting on her experience. Having already played in The Hundred and the Big Bash League, Sarah credits those stints for helping her adapt to the pressures of the WPL. “I think I’ve been lucky to be involved in The 100 for a few years now and the Big Bash at the end of last year, which has helped prepare me a little bit for it.”

Playing for the Delhi Capitals, Sarah has featured in all the matches so far, making valuable contributions both with the bat and behind the stumps. Her WPL debut was particularly memorable, with a quickfire 21 runs off just 10 balls against Mumbai Indians, shifting the momentum in her team's favor. Despite not always being required to make an impact with the bat, she has embraced her role with enthusiasm. “I’ve not actually had to do a huge amount with the bat recently because we’ve been doing so well, which has been great for the team. But I’m really pleased with how it’s been going.”

Balancing the dual roles of wicketkeeper and batter is something Sarah enjoys, particularly the tactical element of the game. “That’s one of my favorite parts about cricket—the tactical side to it, the fact that you can be put in any sort of different situation and you’ve got to find a way. I love that kind of thinking element.” Adjusting to the number seven spot in the batting order has been a challenge, but one she has embraced wholeheartedly. “It’s a slightly new role than what I play in a lot of teams, but I’m really enjoying the challenge of trying to figure that out.”

Advertisment

'I love training sessions'

Beyond her on-field performances, Sarah has found great value in working with the Delhi Capitals’ coaching staff, particularly head coach Jonathan Batty. Having previously worked with him at the Oval Invincibles, she has enjoyed the opportunity to refine her game under his guidance. “They’ve all been brilliant. I’ve absolutely loved the training sessions, getting to pick their brains and get little nuggets off them.” The experience of sharing the dressing room with world-class players has been another highlight for her. “You can just pick up so much from them, seeing them go about their business.”

Looking ahead, Sarah is eager to carry this experience forward as she prepares to represent Scotland in the upcoming global qualifiers in Pakistan. “Obviously, getting used to conditions in the subcontinent is going to be invaluable,” she noted, emphasising how playing in the WPL will benefit her international career.

Advertisment

Her long-term ambitions remain focused on helping Scotland qualify for major tournaments, including the next T20 World Cup in England in 2026. “It’s going to be tough work because it’s only an eight-team World Cup, but that’s a big goal for us.” For now, her focus remains on putting in performances that help her team succeed. “Being able to put in performances to help whatever team I’m playing in be successful is the main goal at the moment.”

Sarah Bryce’s journey in the WPL is a testament to her determination and the growing opportunities for associate players in top-tier leagues. Her presence in the tournament is not just about personal success but also about paving the way for more players from associate nations to be part of future editions.

“Hopefully, I can represent associate nations well and get more of us in future editions,” she signed off. With her talent, work ethic, and hunger to learn, she is well on her way to making a lasting impact in the world of women’s cricket.