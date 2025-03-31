The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is contemplating retiring the prestigious MAK Pataudi Trophy named after the bilateral Test series between India and England in England. The latest report suggests that the England board might retire the trophy ahead of India’s five-match Test series against England later in June this year.

Advertisment

Although the exact reason behind retiring this trophy remains unknown, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if a new name for the trophy is given based on the names of recent legends. Per a report in the Cricbuzz, a source close to the information (from ECB) has neither acknowledged nor denied anything surrounding this report, saying, “This is not something we'll be able to offer you a comment on."

Also read | Bumrah’s future is the price Team India will pay should they not learn from past mistakes, says Shane Bond

The publication further states that MAK Pataudi’s family has also been made aware of it, with a source close to the family saying, "That is the understanding from the ECB and that apparently trophies are retired after some time.”

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Pataudi captained India, playing 46 Tests from 1961 to 1975.

Name change

Although the concept of retiring a trophy is uncommon, there have been instances before when this happened, including with the Wisden Trophy – played between England and West Indies, which was retired and later renamed the Richards-Botham Trophy.

Advertisment

However, a few withstood the passage of time, including the Ashes, fought between England and Australia, whose rivalry goes back nearly 150 years ago, when both played the first-ever Test match on March 15, 1877.

Also read | As if one was not enough, England legend Andrew Flintoff’s other son, Corey, set for top-flight cricket

Besides, the names of other bilateral series include the Frank Worrell Trophy (played between Australia and West Indies since 1960/61), the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (played between India and Australia since 1996), the Crowe Thrope Trophy (played between New Zealand and England since 2024-25) and Warne-Muralitharan (played between Australia and Sri Lanka since 2007/08).

Meanwhile, the India-England Test series in England was named after Pataudi in 2007. However, the trophy they fight for (when India hosts England) is the Anthony de Mello Trophy, named after a former BCCI President and instituted in 1951.

(With inputs from agencies)