The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season is all set for kickoff as 10 teams compete in the biggest franchise league in the world. The fan experience is given top priority as the majority of the revenue is coming from that. Estimated to be sold at $13.6 million per match for broadcast, the fans are given state-of-the-art experience on their TV sets using high 4K and HD cameras.

Advertisment

So how many of these cameras are deployed?

The number of cameras used during a cricket match varies depending on the level of the game and the broadcasting standards.

Domestic Matches: Around 10–15 cameras are used for standard broadcasts.

Advertisment

International Matches: Typically, 25–30 cameras are deployed.

Major ICC Events (World Cup, T20 World Cup, etc.)

These use 30–40 cameras, including ultra-motion cameras, Spidercam, and drones for dynamic coverage.

Advertisment

Some specialised cameras used in high-profile matches include

Hawk-Eye cameras (for ball tracking and DRS)

Ultra-motion cameras (for replays)

Spidercam/Stump Cam/Drones (for unique angles)

ALSO READ | Know why BCCI has asked all ten IPL captains to gather ahead of IPL 2025

How many people work for one match?

More than 700 people are in charge of producing a high-profile cricket match, which requires proper coordination between different departments. A Production Control Room (PCR) is deployed outside the stadium, which looks after the match's production. Feeding cables from the stadium are connected to the PCR, where a team of producers and directors decides on visuals that go on air.

Cameramen are supported by technical assistants while multiple producers work together to bring a unique fan experience to TV.

With the IPL 2025 set to start, it will be interesting to see what new experience fans will have in the latest season. During IPL 2024, Jio Cinema installed additional cameras for star names like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to increase the fan experience.