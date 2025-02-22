Former Pakistan batter Umar Akmal has blamed ex-captain Babar Azam for failing to develop a strong bench during his time, attributing the team's current struggles to his leadership approach.

Pakistan, the defending champions of the Champions Trophy and hosts of a major ICC event for the first time in nearly three decades, suffered a disappointing start by losing to New Zealand in their opening match. This setback has put their semifinal qualification in jeopardy.

Umar, who last played for Pakistan in 2019, did not hold back in his criticism of Babar, accusing him of favouritism and lack of foresight.

“Babar was captain for almost five years in all formats, yet he never worked on building a strong bench due to his personal likes and dislikes,” Umar said in an interview.

Babar led Pakistan from late 2019 to late 2023 before stepping down following their World Cup campaign. He was reinstated as the white-ball captain in 2024 but relinquished the role after another disappointing T20 World Cup performance.

Umar recalled that during his own strong domestic performances, he had approached Babar for a chance to return to the national team. “I told Babar, ‘Give me a fair chance. You are excelling in the top order, and I can be a reliable finisher. Together, we can help Pakistan win matches,’” Umar revealed. However, he claims his plea was ignored.

Babar's leadership questioned

“He never gave players a fair chance. A team’s consistency depends on a strong bench, and that’s something Babar failed to develop,” he added.

The 34-year-old, who played 16 Tests, 121 ODIs, and 84 T20Is for Pakistan, believes that the national team has stagnated because deserving domestic performers were overlooked.

Babar has been under increasing scrutiny since Pakistan’s loss in the three-nation series final on February 14. His struggles in the opening Champions Trophy match have only added to the pressure. Former Test cricketer Basit Ali also questioned Babar’s approach, suggesting that his reluctance to adapt and lead with flexibility is hurting Pakistan’s progress.

(With inputs from agencies)