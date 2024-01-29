'Dhoni should not be taking responsibilities,' says CSK teammate Deepak Chahar ahead of IPL 2024

India all-rounder Deepak Chahar says that former skipper MS Dhoni, who leads Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings (CSK), should not be taking responsibility anymore as he is nearing the end of his career. Chahar's comments come as IPL 2024 is around the corner with speculations ripe over Dhoni's retirement. Notably, Dhoni led CSK to their record-equaling fifth title in IPL 2023.

"He should not be taking it at this time because it is the end of his career. He should be enjoying, not taking responsibility and pressure for the team. He has prepared so many cricketers like Ravindra Jadeja and other players, those who can do that job, they are good at it," Chahar said while talking to the news agency PTI.

Dhoni, who suffered a knee injury last season, had said after winning the final that he might play one more year. Chahar also stated that the CSK skipper told everyone that he'd be playing his last match in Chennai.

"He has recovered well," Chahar said about the knee injury. "For me personally, he should play for another two-three years. [But] it's his call. He told everyone he is going to play his last game in Chennai. I think he will only decide. For us, it will be very difficult to play for CSK without him. Everyone has [always] seen CSK with Mahi bhai," he said.

The all-rounder also revealed that he opted out of India's tour of South Africa in December 2023 as his father suffered a brain stroke. Chahar didn't take part in the Afghanistan T20Is afterwards as he was not match fit." I was with my father in the hospital for 25 days. He was admitted in Aligarh. We all had to stay there," he said.

"I was only able to do some exercises. I was not able to do any cricketing activities. That's why I was not ready for the Afghanistan series. I had not practised for a month or so.

"After that I went to the NCA. I started my practice again and now I am fully fit. Everything is good. I trained really hard for the IPL and the World Cup," added Chahar.