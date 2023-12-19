LIVE TV
DC IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Delhi Capitals Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers, Wicket keeper, Remaining Purse, squads

Dubai, UAEEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Dec 19, 2023, 01:41 AM IST
main img

IPL 2024 Auction: DC have retained 16 players and have nine slots to fill. (Source: @DelhiCapitals) Photograph:(Twitter)

Delhi Capitals have retained 16 players ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction. However, they have nine slots to fill and out of the nine slots, they have four reserved for overseas players.

DC IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Delhi Capitals is one of the teams looking to get their squad right after at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction after a horrible season last year. They will definitely get a boost by Rishabh Pant coming back after missing the last year due to injuries sustained in a car crash.

Delhi Capitals have retained 16 players ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction. However, they have nine slots to fill and a remaining purse of ₹28.95 crore. Out of the nine slots, they have four reserved for overseas players. 

Moreover, DC have already spent ₹71.05 crore in retaining their 16 players. They have also released 11 players ahead of IPL Auction 2024. 

Here's everything you need to know about DC's IPL Squad. 

DC IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates

Here's the full list of players bought by DC in the IPL Auction 2024:

(Auction hasn't started yet)

DC IPL 2024 Auction Retained Players

Here's the full list of players retained by DC:

Abhishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, David Warner, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull

DC IPL 2024 Auction Released Players

Here's the full list of players released by DC in IPL 2024:

  • Aman Khan
  • Chetan Sakariya
  • Kamlesh Nagarkoti
  • Manish Pandey
  • Mustafizur Rahman
  • Phil Salt
  • Priyam Garg
  • Rilee Rossouw
  • Ripal Patel
  • Rovman Powell
  • Sarfaraz Khan

