DC complete squad 2024: IPL 2024 Auction Delhi Capitals players list, captain, batsmen, bowlers, keeper
DC complete squad 2024: Delhi Capitals have retained 16 players ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction. However, they have nine slots to fill and out of the nine slots, they have four reserved for overseas players.
DC complete squad 2024: Delhi Capitals is one of the teams looking to get their squad right at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction after a horrible season last year. They will definitely get a boost by Rishabh Pant coming back after missing the last year due to injuries sustained in a car crash.
Delhi Capitals have retained 16 players ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction. They bought a total of nine players at the IPL 2024 Auction for INR 19.05 crore.
Here's everything you need to know about DC's IPL Squad.
DC IPL Auction 2024 Buys
Here's the full list of players bought by DC in the IPL Auction 2024:
Delhi Capitals buy Englishman Harry Brook for a whooping INR 4 crore ($500,000).
Delhi Capitals buy South Africa's Tristian Stubbs for INR 50 lakh.
Delhi Capitals buy Rickey Bhui for INR 20 lakh.
Delhi Capitals buy Kumar Kushagra for INR 7.2 crore.
Delhi Capitals buy Rasikh Dar for INR 20 lakh.
Delhi Capitals buy Aussie Jhye Richardson for INR 5 Crore.
Delhi Capitals buy Sumit Kumar for INR 1 crore.
Delhi Capitals buy Shai Hope for INR 75 lakh.
Delhi Capitals buy Swastik Chhikara for INR 20 lakh.
Delhi Capitals have remaining purse of INR 9.90 crore.
DC IPL Auction 2024 Retained Players
Here's the full list of players retained by DC:
Abhishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, David Warner, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull
DC IPL Auction 2024 Released Players
Here's the full list of players released by DC in IPL 2024:
- Aman Khan
- Chetan Sakariya
- Kamlesh Nagarkoti
- Manish Pandey
- Mustafizur Rahman
- Phil Salt
- Priyam Garg
- Rilee Rossouw
- Ripal Patel
- Rovman Powell
- Sarfaraz Khan
DC IPL 2024 Full Squad
Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs , Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara