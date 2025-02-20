Pakistan have been fined five percent of match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during the opening match of Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand on Feb 19 in Karachi. The fine is the latest of the blows Pakistan have had to suffer after losing the match and batter Fakhar Zaman being ruled out of the tournament with an oblique injury.

Advertisment

"Pakistan have been fined 5 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday," read a release by the ICC.

Also Read: Shami goes past Zaheer for most wickets in ICC tournaments for India with five-for vs Bangladesh

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the release further added.

Advertisment

Pakistan were found one over short of the target after time consideration was taken into account.

Pakistan lose Fakhar Zaman to injury

Pakistan's title defence couldn't have gotten off to a worse start. First, they lost the match by 60 runs, making their next match against India on Feb 23 a virtual do-or-die situation.

Advertisment

Moreover, the hosts have lost Fakhar Zaman to an injury. The batter was instrumental in Pakistan's title win in 2017, when they had beaten India in the final and Zaman had scored a ton.

Pakistan have named Imam ul Haq as Zaman's replacement for the tournament, and the same has been approved by the ICC Event Technical Committee as well.

Imam has played 72 ODIs for Pakistan, with the last one coming in October 2023 (ODI World Cup) against South Africa. He scored 3,138 runs in those ODIs at an average of 48 with nine tons and 20 fifties. His highest in ODIs is 151.