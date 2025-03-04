Aussie batter Steve Smith survived a close call during the Champions Trophy semi-final against India on Tuesday (Mar 4) in Dubai. The batter was very lucky, as the bails didn't dislodge despite the ball hitting the stumps on a shot played by Smith off Axar Patel.

The incident happened on the last ball of the 14th over when Axar pitched a delivery on good length and Smith defended on the front foot. The ball then travelled to stumps and hit them, but the bails didn't get dislodged. The incident left the Indian fielders in complete shock and disbelief. Have a look at the video below:

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against India. The decision was proven wrong quickly as Mohammed Shami dismissed Cooper Connolly for a duck off nine balls.

Travis Head, India's nemesis in recent ICC tournaments, then took on the India attack and especially Shami as he hit the bowler for four fours in an over.

Rohit then did what former spinner Ravi Ashwin had advised on his YouTube channel a day prior to the match. The skipper handed the ball to mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, and he dismissed Head on the very first ball.

Australia finished the first powerplay of 10 overs at 63/2 with Head making 39 off them off just 33 balls, including five fours and two sixes.

After those two wickets, Smith started the rebuild with Marnus Labuschagne, and the duo added 56 runs for the third wicket before Ravindra Jadeja trapped Labuschagne LBW on a personal score of 29. The partnership, however, did take Australia past 100.

At the half-way mark of the innings, i.e., 25 overs, Australia were 125/3 with Smith looking fluent at 44 in 64 balls with the help of three fours.