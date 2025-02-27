Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott says that no team will take Afghanistan lightly in future. The comments come after Trott's boys beat England in Champions Trophy on Feb 26 in Lahore. With the loss, England were sent packing home while Afghanistan still have a shot at the semis.

Advertisment

"What happened in the World Cup, T20 World Cup, and [now], I say this to the players: Afghanistan's never going to be taken lightly ever again," he said after the match.

"In the past, perhaps people would have seen the fixture and thought it was a little bit easier than playing a historic Test nation."

Also Read: Champions Trophy: Fakhar Zaman retiring? Here's what Pak opener said

Advertisment

"But in this format, in these conditions, I don't see that. I see every game that we play is going to be competitive and every game we go into I expect to win. Australia aren't going to take us lightly."

"Since I've been coach, we've played against Australia three times and we've been in the game each of those games. I'll tell the players to enjoy tonight. I'm going to make sure when they wake up tomorrow, they're ready for Australia immediately. The focus is on Australia. That's how the players are going to be and that's what I'll tell the fans," added Trott.

Afghanistan next play against Australia which is a do or die game for both teams. Australia are currently at three points from two games while Afghanistan have two. Whichever team wins the match will become the first one to enter semis from Group B.

Advertisment

In case Afghanistan wins, Australia will have to hope for South Africa's loss against England in their last group stage match and that too by a huge margin.

In case Australia win then South Africa will also qualify for the semis with their three points while Afghanistan will join England in going home.