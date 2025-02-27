Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has refuted retirement rumours after the team's dismal performance in the Champions Trophy. The hosts were knocked out of the tournament after two consecutive losses in the first two group-stage matches against New Zealand and India.

Zaman played only one game in the tournament, against New Zealand, during which he got injured in the first over of the match and left the field immediately. He did return to bat but was not his usual self as he laboured to a 41-ball 24. Pakistan lost the match by 60 runs.

"I heard about this [retirement rumours] a lot and even my friends messaged me about it, but there's nothing to it," Fakhar said while talking to PCB Digital. "The ODI format is my favourite format. Yes with my thyroid, there was a thing that I could take more time getting back into it. But I want to play T20s, ODIs, even Tests again. As far as my comeback is concerned, I spoke to the doctor and I can start playing cricket again within the month."

"The doctor has advised me that I can start training again in three weeks. So I think I should be back to playing cricket in a month's time."

Fakhar had come to the side as a replacement to Saim Ayub but Imam ul Haq was eventually the player who went on to play the game against India. Imam, however, could manage only 10 runs before being run out on a direct throw by Axar Patel.

Pakistan coach Aaqib Javed, meanwhile, has blamed 'inexperience' for his team's humiliating loss against India in the Champions Trophy on Feb 23 in Dubai.

"When Pakistan and India are playing, it's not only cricket - it's more than that. You need a lot of experience," Javed said, as reported by cricket news website ESPNCricinfo.