‘Champion for life’: Former India spinner pens heartfelt note for MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title this season. Plagued with a knee injury, Dhoni came down to bat lower in the order throughout the season but the World Cup-winning captain continued to showcase his supreme leadership skills in this year’s IPL. Following a successful IPL campaign, the Chennai skipper underwent surgery on his left knee in Mumbai on Thursday. Dhoni’s incredible dedication to the sport dazzled cricket fans and commentators. Former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has now said that Dhoni has the mindset “of a warrior.”

“MS Dhoni went through a knee surgery today, it was successful. True Leader, playing with one leg. No pain no gain. The agonising pain did not affect his clarity of thoughts. Amazing how he was able to lead a side with so much pain. His mindset is of a warrior. Champion for life," Laxman Sivaramakrishnan tweeted. MS Dhoni went through a knee surgery today,it was successful.True Leader, playing with one leg. No pain no gain.The agonising pain did not affect his clarity of thoughts. Amazing how he was able to lead a side with so much pain. His mindset is of a warrior. Champion for life ❤️❤️ — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) June 1, 2023 ×

MS Dhoni capped off his IPL 2023 journey with 104 runs to his name. He registered those runs at a strike rate of 182.46. Dhoni also became the first captain ever in the history of IPL to lead a franchise in 200 games or more.

With speculations rife over MS Dhoni’s potential retirement this season, Chennai Super Kings players desperately wanted to lift the trophy for their beloved ‘Thala’. They managed to achieve that goal and that too in style. Chennai got the better of Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the IPL final with a last-ball boundary by Ravindra Jadeja. With the win, Chennai also equalled Mumbai Indians’ record of five IPL titles.

Following the final match, MS Dhoni was asked about his future plans and his response was a winner among fans. Dhoni said, “Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say ‘Thank you very much’, but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least one more season of IPL.”