'Can't just come and execute those things,' India coach Rahul Dravid lauds England's Bazball approach

India head coach Rahul Dravid has termed England's 'Bazball' approach as more than just attacking cricket as it requires a lot of skills and ability. Dravid's comments came after England lost the second Test by 106 runs on Monday (Feb 5) as India levelled the five-match series 1-1. England were bowled out for 292 shortly before tea on day 4 but still managed to score second highest fourth innings total by a visiting team in India.

"It's not wild slogging, they are actually showing some very good skills. Some of the shots they are playing require a lot of skills and ability. You can't just come and execute those things," said Dravid at the post match presentation.

"There's more to it than just attacking cricket. I have seen at times they know when to pull back, when to attack.

"They have been playing differently, there's no doubt about it. I'm not sure how happy they are about the term, but they are playing really good cricket, let's be honest about it," Dravid added.

Coined after England's head coach Brendon McCullum, Bazball has turned the fortunes around for England in Test cricket. Ever since McCullum took over and Ben Stokes was appointed the skipper, England have lost just three games in 22 Tests they have played - a stark contrast to their results before Bazball.

Currently, England are aiming to win their first Test series in India since 2012. They started well by winning the first Test in Hyderabad where the visitors overcame a 190-run deficit in the first innings to win the game by 28 runs in four days.