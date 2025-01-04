Australian international Cameron Bancroft suffered a broken shoulder and nose in a nasty collision with team-mate Daniel Sams during a Big Bash League match, Sydney Thunder said Saturday.

Bancroft and Sams were hospitalised following the accidental clash in the field against Perth Scorchers on Friday as they went to catch the same ball.

Both players were left concussed and lying stricken on the turf.

Opener Bancroft, who has played 10 Tests and was banned for nine months over a ball-tampering scandal in 2018 against South Africa, had blood streaming from his nose but was eventually able to walk off the Perth pitch.

Sams, who has played 10 T20s for Australia, was stretchered off after the clash of heads with his fellow 32-year-old.

Bancroft's BBL season is over

"In addition to sustaining a concussion, Bancroft has a fractured nose and a fractured right scapula," the team said in a statement.

Update on Daniel Sams and Cameron Bancroft pic.twitter.com/xZ57hymRY1 — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) January 4, 2025

Both players were due to be discharged from hospital on Saturday afternoon.

