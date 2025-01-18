The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Saturday (Jan 18) said that fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah may not get fit for the first two ODIs against England, forcing them to name Harshit Rana as a replacement as they await an update from the medical team on Bumrah's fitness.

Further clarity on the pacer's fitness is expected after his scans on February 2.

The fast bowler has been named in the squad for the Champions Trophy. The three-match ODI series against England is scheduled to get underway from February 6, with matches taking place in Nagpur, Cuttack, and Ahmedabad. This series will serve as crucial preparation for the Men in Blue as they gear up for the Champions Trophy 2025, which is set to begin on February 19.

"Bumrah has been told to off-load for five weeks after and he won't be available for the first two ODIs against England. We are waiting on his fitness and will know his status in early February from the medical team," Agarkar said during a press conference which he addressed alongside India captain Rohit Sharma.

India’s squad for ODI series against England:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja

Agarkar's verdict on BCCI's ten-point guidelines

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector opens up on the new guidelines for team India before the Champions Trophy 2025. The new guidelines by the cricket board include mandatory domestic cricket participation, restrictions on family travel, personal staff, commercial endorsements during a series, and baggage allowances.

"I think every team has some rules in place. We have spoken about various things. We have seen in the last few months the need for some changes, more bonding in the team. It's not a school, it's not a punishment. We have some rules and when you are playing for the national team, you following the rules,” Agarkar said in a press conference.

"These are not school kids. These are superstars. They know how to handle themselves. But, at the end of the day, you play for your country. So you need to follow some rules. There were a lot of rules that were in place. You keep on refining it,” he added. "I don't think it's a diktat, it is one of the things BCCI has put forward," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)