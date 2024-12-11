New Delhi, India

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee shared his pick between Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland ahead of the third Test, of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), versus India at The Gabba, Brisbane. Hazlewood played the series opener in Perth but missed the following Test, in Adelaide, due to injury (side strain). With him out of the playing XI, Pat Cummins-led hosts brought in Scott Boland for the pink-ball contest. With Hazlewood expected to be fit, Lee shared his choice between Boland and the former.

'For me, Josh Hazlewood slips straight back in'

Lee said on Fox Cricket, "Look it’s a tough one but you’d have to go back on form and what Josh Hazlewood has done. For me, Josh Hazlewood slips straight back in. If he’s fully fit he gets the new ball or at least is definitely back in the team."

He further opined, "It’s unfortunate for Scott Boland because when he’s had his opportunity he’s nailed it. I look at Scott Boland and I probably think he’s a bit like MacGill playing in the Warne era. MacGill took 200 Test wickets bowling when Shane Warne was either injured or out for other reasons. So he was a quality, quality bowler."

"Boland could be in any team around the world. Any playing nation. But unfortunately, when you’ve got Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood, they’re still doing the business and they’re in his way at the moment. It’s nothing against Boland because he’s bowled the house down," added Lee.

Hazlewood had a good outing in the Perth Test, which Australia lost by 295 runs. He ended with a five-wicket match haul. Boland, on the other hand, also had an impressive run in Adelaide, with match figures of 5 for 105. Cummins & Co. won the day-night Test by ten wickets, riding on Travis Head's 140, Mitchell Starc's six-fer in the first innings and captain's 5 for 57 in the second essay.

The third Test kicks off on December 14 (Saturday) with the ongoing BGT edition interestingly poised at 1-1.