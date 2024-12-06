Adelaide, Australia

In a strange set of events during Day 1 of the second BGT Test between Australia and India in Adelaide, a floodlight failure resulted in the blackout during the 18th over when the ground was plunged into darkness twice, interrupting play. Though it resumed shortly, the interruption did not damage Australia’s momentum.

Harshit Rana was bowling that over and seemed frustrated with dual interruptions that broke his rhythm. The hosts made most of that chance, piling runs steadily and cutting the deficit, unlike in their first innings in Perth, where they got bundled out on 104 - 46 runs behind India's first innings total.

Australia on top in Adelaide

Following the Perth Test shocker, where they surrendered by 295 runs, Australia made early inroads in the second Test. After being asked to bowl first, Mitchell Starc removed Yashasvi Jaiswal on a first-ball duck, trapping him in the front. The veteran seamer later picked five more wickets, registering his best Test figures (6/48) as Australia wrapped up India on 180 in the first innings.

Scott Boland, who replaced injured Josh Hazlewood in the XI for the Pink-Ball Test, picked two wickets, with Captain Pat Cummins returning with two to his name.

For the visitors, Reddy impressed everyone, precisely for his two sixes to Starc and Boland, respectively, which made headlines. KL Rahul, who retained his place at the top, slammed a gritty 37, while the returning Indian skipper Rohit Sharma departed cheaply on just three.

On the other hand, Australia got off to a better start than the one in the previous Test in Perth, with both openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney seeing off the new ball.

Jasprit Bumrah broke the opening stand by picking Khawaja, caught in the first slip on 13.

McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne played the waiting game to keep Australia’s nose in front, completing a fifty-plus run stand for the second wicket. Both batters applied better by leaving the good ones and attacking the bad ones. At stumps on day one, Australia's scorecard read 86 for one, 94 runs behind.

