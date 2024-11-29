Canberra, Australia

India’s batting coach Abhishek Nayar has confirmed head coach Gautam Gambhir’s availability for the second Test match in Adelaide as the team prepares to face the Aussies for the key clash. Gambhir, left for India due to personal reasons on Tuesday (Nov 26) after India beat the Aussies by record 295 runs in Perth. However, the latest news is a relief for the side as they prepare for the warm-up contest against Prime Ministers XI.

Advertisment

Nayar confirms Gambhir’s availability

"Gauti bhai will be here soon. I am not sure about the exact date yet, but he will be in Adelaide before the Test match starts," Nayar told the media on Wednesday. "Two years ago, Harshit was unsure about his future in Delhi cricket. To now represent India and perform as he did is truly heartening to see," Nayar added.

With the visitors playing Australia on Dec 6, Team India had a gap of 10 days between their two competitive fixtures as the head coach decided to board his flight back. However, Gambhir won’t be available for the warm-up fixture against Prime Ministers XI which will take place on Nov 30 and Dec 1 in the capital Canberra. Assistants Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate will be at the helm of the side while bowling coach Morne Morkel will also be in the dugout for the side.

Advertisment

ALSO READ | BGT 2024/25: Rahul should bat at No. 3 if Rohit Sharma wants to open in Adelaide Test, feels Pujara

India to get double boost

Gambhir’s return to the dugout will be coupled with Rohit Sharma after the Indian skipper missed the opening Test match due to paternity leave. Rohit will have a huge role to play in the pink-ball Test in South Australia as they target a place in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC). However, the management is sweating on the fitness of Shubman Gill who is facing a race against time with a fractured left thumb.

Advertisment

The Indian team currently leads the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-0 and needs three more wins to guarantee a place in the WTC final in June 2025.