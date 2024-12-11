Brisbane, Australia

Australia's newest Test opener Nathan McSweeney has undergone baptism through fire in his first two Tests against India pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series. The youngster, who has been called up to fill the David Warner-shape like hole, believes that he can throw a few punches around in the remaining Tests.

"To get a bowler like Jasprit early on my career, it's not going to get much tougher than that," he said as reported by Cricket Australia.

"I can take some confidence getting through a spell in Adelaide, and the more I face him, the more comfortable I'll get against him. It's challenging, no doubt, but it's nice to get a little bit of confidence from Adelaide, and hopefully continue throughout the series," added McSweeney.

The batter has been dismissed three times out of four he has batted in the series - all of them by Bumrah. The youngster, however, showed better composure in the second Test in Adelaide and played over 100 balls in the first innings itself after being dismissed twice in 17 balls in Perth.

"Facing him for the first time, he's quite a unique bowler … So (it's) just (about) adapting to his angle and where he delivers on the crease. I got two pretty good balls from him (in Perth), so (I) try and just wear that on the chin and trust that what I've been doing is going to be good enough. He got me again in Adelaide … (but) I'm really enjoying the experience (of trying to) work out a game plan on the run against a world-class bowler. Hopefully I'll get better the more I face him, and I can throw a few more punches hopefully here at the Gabba," said McSweeney.

The third match of the series, which stands equal at 1-1, is scheduled to be played from Saturday (Dec 14) in Brisbane's iconic Gabba stadium.