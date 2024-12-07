Adelaide, Australia

Australia batter Travis Head said that he's 'disappointed' with way things turned out after his dismissal and a send off from India pacer Mohammed Siraj. The incident happened on day 2 (Dec 7) of the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Adelaide.

Head had already crossed the hundred and smacked a six off Siraj's previous ball before being bowled out off a yorker. Siraj ran up to Head, who scored 140 off 141, after the wicket and gave a fiery send off to which Head replied as well.

“I said well bowled but he thought otherwise. When he pointed me towards the shed, he got a little bite back from me. Yeah, slightly disappointed with the way that transpired, with a couple of past innings but it is what it is. If they want to react like that, if that's how they want to represent themselves then so be it,” Head told Fox Cricket after end of play on day 2.

Have a look at the video of the incident below:

As for the match, Australia had India on ropes by the end of the day's play as the visitors were five down for 128 runs and are still trailing by 29 runs.

Earlier, Australia started the day with the overnight score of 81 and reached hundred without losing any further wickets. Steve Smith was the first wicket of the day when he was caught behind off Bumrah's bowling. Marnus Labuschagne then reached his 50 off 114 balls before being dismissed by Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Australia went into dinner at 191/4 with Travis Head already past his 50. Australia gained momentum in the second session, thanks to Head's 140 before being bowled out for 337 shortly after tea and took a 157-run lead in the first innings.