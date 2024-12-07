Adelaide, Australia

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh walked off despite not edging the ball on second day (Dec 7) of the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Adelaide. The all-rounder was given a reprieve shortly before that when a controversial LBW decision went his way.

In the 64th over of Aussie innings, however, Marsh tried to defend a regular off-spin from Ravi Ashwin. The ball went past Marsh's bat as he hit the bat on the pad. Ashwin appealed as there was a sound (bat hitting the pad) but before the umpire could give the decision Marsh decided to walk off and eventually the umpire gave him out.

Have a look at the video of the incident below:

Marsh was the fifth wicket to fall in the Aussie innings with the hosts being 38 runs ahead of India's first innings total of 180 runs. Travis Head, however, decided to not let Marsh's wicket turn into an advantage for India and added 74 runs with Alex Carey for the sixth wicket.

Head eventually was bowled by Mohammed Siraj after scoring a belligerent 140 off 141 balls with Australia at 310. The hosts couldn't bat too long after that and were dismissed for 337 in the first innings – taking a lead of 157 runs over India.

For the visitors, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj picked four wickets each while Ashwin and Nitish Kumar Reddy chipped in with one wicket each.

Earlier, Australia started the day with the overnight score of 81 and reached hundred without losing any further wickets. Steve Smith was the first wicket of the day when he was caught behind off Bumrah's bowling. Marnus Labuschagne then reached his 50 off 114 balls before being dismissed by Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Australia went into the dinner at 191/4 with Head already past his 50.