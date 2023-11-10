AUS vs BAN Live Streaming: How to watch Australia vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2023 match LIVE in your country

AUS vs BAN Live Streaming World Cup 2023: After defeating Afghanistan, five-time champions Australia will lock horns with Bangladesh, who will enter the field after beating Sri Lanka in their last match.

In Australia's last match against Afghanistan, Glenn Maxwell unleashed the most surreal batting imaginable. He powered Australia into the semifinals against South Africa.

However, Australia won't treat their upcoming match against Bangladesh as a dead rubber. They will field their strongest available line-up for the game, trying to maintain the head-to-head records.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will fight for a better position in the points table, as the top eight teams in the ICC World Cup 2023 will qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Although the five-time champions did not have a great start at the World Cup, they have won six consecutive matches. However, they have been depending on individual brilliance rather than a collective. So far, Bangladesh has won only two games in the marquee event. Their performance plunged after winning against Afghanistan in the opening match.

Thus, in the upcoming match on Saturday, Australia will look forward to a more collective performance while Bangladesh will chase the Champions Trophy spot.

Here's all you need to know about the live-streaming details of the Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match.

When is the World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Bangladesh?

Australia and Bangladesh will clash on Saturday (Nov 11).

When will the World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Bangladesh start?

The World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Bangladesh will start at 10:30 AM IST.

Which venue will host the Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match?

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host the Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match.

Where can I watch the live telecast for the Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match?

Star Sports Network has the rights to telecast the Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 live in India. The match will be available on these channels: Star Gold SD, SS1 Tamil SD+HD, SS1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Maa Gol, SS1 Kannada SD, and Star Suvarna Plus.

How to watch the Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match live in India?

Disney+Hostar will broadcast the Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match live in India.

(With inputs from agencies)