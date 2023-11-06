AUS vs AFG Head-to-Head: Check date, time, venue, probable playing XI, weather, pitch report & more

AUS vs AFG Head-to-Head: Five-time champions Australia will clash with Afghanistan in the 39th ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match on Tuesday (Nov 7) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, starting at 02:00 pm IST.

Australia will enter the field after they defeated defending champions England in their last match by 33 runs. They stand third in the points table with ten points after winning the five games consecutively. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will clash with Australia after their victory against the Netherlands. They have outperformed people's expectations in the marquee event. They are in the sixth position with eight points.

The upcoming match will be exciting as both teams will clash with the hope of moving closer to the semifinals.

Here's all you need to know about the AUS vs AFG World Cup 2023 match.

AUS vs AFG World Cup 2023 Match Details

Match: Australia vs Afghanistan, 39th match, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Date: Tuesday (Nov 6)

Time: 02:00 pm IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

AUS vs AFG World Cup 2023 Head-to-Head Records

Australia and Afghanistan have clashed three times in ODI-format cricket. Australia has won all three encounters, including 2015 and 2019 AUS vs AFG World Cup matches. David Warner has scored the most runs against Afghanistan (291 runs).

AUS vs AFG World Cup 2023 Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, Mumbai will have "partly sunny and warm" weather on Tuesday afternoon. The probability of precipitation is one per cent, which means there is no chance of rain playing a spoilsport. Moreover, the humidity will be 36 per cent, and the cloud cover will be 42 per cent. The temperature will range between 27 to 37 degrees Celsius.

AUS vs AFG World Cup 2023 Pitch Report

Wankhede's Stadium, sometimes called the batter's paradise, has a history of high-scoring matches. Thus, the team batting first will hold an edge over the chasing team at the venue. However, batters must chase, keeping the dew factor in mind.

Australia has three out of the five matches they have played at the Wankhede Stadium, all of which were against India. Afghanistan will play for the first time at the venue on Tuesday.

AUS vs AFG World Cup 2023 Probable Playing XI

Australia

David Warner, TM Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, JP Inglis (wk), C Green, MP Stoinis, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, A Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, R Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, IA Khil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

