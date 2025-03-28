MS Dhoni isn't getting old - at least his stumping skills don't show that and a proof of same was once again given during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday (Mar 28).

Advertisment

Also Read: 'First one on head then a six,' Kohli shows why is he still relevant despite calls of his retirement - WATCH

The 43-year-old, who will soon be touching 44, is as good behind the wickets as any wicketkeeper can ever hope to be. In the first match against Mumbai Indians, he had dismissed Suryakumar Yadav in rolling-back-the-years way.

During the match against RCB, Dhoni went a step ahead, if it was available ever, to dismiss dangerous looking Phil Salt in just 0.16 seconds. Have a look at the stumping below to decide for yourself:

Advertisment

Ladies & gentlemen, presenting the GEN GOLD who never gets OLD! ⚡🔥#MSDhoni pulls off yet another lightning-fast stumping and this time, it's #PhilSalt who’s left stunned! 😮‍💨💪🏻



Watch LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/MOqwTBm0TB#IPLonJioStar 👉 #CSKvRCB | LIVE NOW on Star Sports… pic.twitter.com/kK3B5jxhXT — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 28, 2025

As for the rest of the match, it was a game of cat and mouse in which RCB pulled ahead in the end despite CSK taking wickets at regular interval.

Advertisment

After Salt's dismissal, Devdutt Padikkal played a cameo of 14-ball 27 but was dismissed thanks to a superb low catch by CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

RCB stalwart Kohli had a struggling night as he laboured his way to a 30-ball 31 with two sixes and a four. He was also not given strike much so much so that Kohli had only faced 22 balls in the first 10 overs of RCB's innings.

Kohli's partners although, kept the innings going well despite losing wickets at regular interval. Skipper Rajat Patidar played an important innings of 51 off 32 balls - the highest for his team.

Towards the end, Tim David scored unbeaten 22 off just eight balls including three back-to-back sixes in the last over which took RCB to 196/7 in 20 overs.

For CSK, Noor was again pick of the bowlers with 3/36 in four overs while Pathirana picked two wickets for same number of runs.