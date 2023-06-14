Zyus Life Sciences lights it up with an unconventional IPO maneuver

Zyus Life Sciences Inc., a leading cannabis oil company, is set to revolutionize the industry as it prepares to go public through a reverse takeover strategy, Bloomberg reported. By sidestepping the traditional initial public offering (IPO) route, Zyus has opted for a unique approach that involves merging with an established crude producer, Phoenix Canada Oil Co. Ltd. This unconventional decision comes as Zyus faced challenges in the IPO market due to market downturns and a lack of interest from lead investors. The reverse takeover allows Zyus to negotiate directly with a select group of institutional investors, allowing for lower costs and reduced regulatory scrutiny.

The Journey to Public Trading Zyus Life Sciences, known for developing cannabinoid drugs to alleviate pain associated with conditions such as osteoarthritis and bone cancer, initially pursued the traditional IPO route. However, unfavorable market conditions and a lack of interest from investors forced them to explore alternative paths. According to Bloomberg, the company under CEO Brent Zettl encountered difficulties as the markets were heading south, with no takers willing to be the lead investor. This prompted the company to consider a reverse takeover strategy as a viable alternative to achieve its goal of going public. The Power of Reverse Takeovers

Reverse takeovers have gained popularity during times of market volatility, providing stability and flexibility to companies seeking to go public. Unlike traditional IPOs, which require broad investor participation, reverse takeovers enable negotiations with a select group of institutional investors.

As a result, marketing costs are reduced, and regulatory scrutiny is minimized, allowing companies like Zyus to navigate market challenges more effectively. Professor Ari Pandes from the University of Calgary told Bloomberg that reverse takeovers offer companies a level of stability as they are not at the mercy of market fluctuations, a risk often associated with traditional IPOs. Zyus Life Sciences' Game-Changing Move

Amid a decline in stock issuances and a challenging IPO landscape in Canada, Zyus Life Sciences' reverse takeover marks a significant milestone for the industry. The company successfully completed the merger with Phoenix Canada Oil Co. Ltd., raising an impressive C$20.1 million in the process. This strategic move enables Zyus to access the public trading markets under the name Zyus Life Sciences Corp on Canada's TSX-Venture Exchange.

The funds raised through the reverse takeover will play a pivotal role in Zyus' growth trajectory. With CEO Brent Zettl having invested C$62 million of his own money into the company, Zyus aims to utilize the capital infusion to support its capital needs and advance its cannabinoid drug development. The company plans to pursue further clinical trials and seek approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its treatments.