Yes Bank to resume full banking services from today

Yes Bank administrator Prashant Kumar on Tuesday said that customers of the bank can enjoy normal operations from March 18.

Addressing the media persons in Mumbai, he said that the bank will resume normal operations from 6 PM on March 18.

All Yes Bank ATMs has sufficient cash and all the branches have adequate cash supply, he added.

Yes Bank also tweeted on March 16 that the bank would resume full banking services from Wednesday.

We will resume full banking services from Wed, Mar 18, 2020, 18:00 hrs. Visit any of our 1,132 branches from Mar 19, 2020, post commencement of banking hrs to experience our suite of services. You will also be able to access all our digital services & platforms@RBI @FinMinIndia — YES BANK (@YESBANK) March 16, 2020 ×

Shares of Yes Bank have surged more than 11-fold from their lifetime low during the last seven sessions, after State Bank of India (SBI), along with eight lenders, agreed to a bailout package for the private lender. On Tuesday, the stock closed at ₹59.10 on NSE, up 59.3% from its previous close.

The stock had hit a lifetime low of ₹5.50 a share on 6 March.