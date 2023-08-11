Yandex, Russia's tech giant, faces a 'brain drain'. Here's why

Yandex, a tech giant in Russia, is planning to initiate restructure of its corporate frameworks as the company faces major issue of brain drain. Four individuals familiar with the company's plans for divestment shared this information with Reuters.

Yandex used to be one of Russia's top tech companies, with lots of employees and talented developers. They wanted to do well all around the world. But when Russia started a war in Ukraine in February 2022, things changed.

A lot of Yandex's employees have moved to other countries. Some are going to Serbia, where the company is opening new offices. Maksut Shadaev, the head of Russia's Ministry of Digital Affairs, said in December that about 100,000 IT experts will leave Russia by 2022.

Furthermore, they need skilled employees to stay ahead in things like search technology, advertising, and ride-hailing. If the government takes control of the company and causes more talented people to leave, it could be really bad for Yandex.

"It's obvious that if (nationalisation) happens, the company will gradually come to nothing," said one of the people with knowledge of the talks, cited by Reuters. "And this is probably what is stopping tough action from being taken."

According to Reuters, the owners of Yandex's Dutch holding company, Yandex NV, could make a profit of $7 billion if they sell off their Russian operations completely. Many Russian business people have given suggestions to Yandex.

However, these discussions have come to a stop. One source mentioned that Yandex's employees are its most important strength, and no one wants to be seen as hurting the company's future.

furthermore, there are some people in state-owned companies who strongly believe that foreigners shouldn't get any payment. This person also said that if Yandex becomes a government-run company or is sold to a state business, many of its talented people might leave together.

Moreover, Moscow has a history of taking actions like this. Last year, it took control of assets in the Sakhalin oil and gas projects by presidential order. In 2023, it also took "temporary control" of the assets of four Western companies in Russia, including giving control of the Russian subsidiary of French food group Danone to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov's nephew.

Andrei Kostin, the CEO of Russia's state-owned VTB bank, suggested in June that Moscow should temporarily manage Yandex's assets, saying that this would be good for investors from Western countries.

VTB was the only participant who openly stated that they had made an offer for Yandex, but later they decided not to proceed with it. Two sources mentioned that, due to the penalties VTB was facing, they weren't seen as a credible option for buying Yandex.

In a statement on Thursday, Yandex co-founder Arkady Volozh criticized Russia's aggressive move, calling it "barbaric." He mentioned that since the war began, his focus has been on getting skilled Russian engineers out of the country.

