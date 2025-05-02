Tariffs are now hitting your next gaming purchase. Microsoft has announced a sharp increase in prices for its Xbox consoles and select games, citing market conditions and rising development costs.
In the US, the entry-level Xbox series s will now cost 379.99 dollars, up from 299.99 dollars — a 27 per cent jump. The premium series X galaxy black model saw a 22 per cent hike.
These changes come nearly five years after the launch of the series S and X, which have together sold around 30 million units globally. Microsoft says the move was made after “Careful consideration” of the changing economic landscape.
Tariff impact on gaming industry
It’s not just the hardware. Prices for some new games from Microsoft-owned studios saw a 14 per cent increase.
However, Sony chose to exclude the US, highlighting regional market differences. Together, both tech giants are adjusting to higher development costs and tighter global supply conditions.
Xbox consoles are primarily assembled in china, a country now facing up to 145 per cent tariffs on various product categories under US trade policy.
(With inputs from the agencies)