Tariffs are now hitting your next gaming purchase. Microsoft has announced a sharp increase in prices for its Xbox consoles and select games, citing market conditions and rising development costs.

In the US, the entry-level Xbox series s will now cost 379.99 dollars, up from 299.99 dollars — a 27 per cent jump. The premium series X galaxy black model saw a 22 per cent hike.

These changes come nearly five years after the launch of the series S and X, which have together sold around 30 million units globally. Microsoft says the move was made after “Careful consideration” of the changing economic landscape.

Tariff impact on gaming industry

It’s not just the hardware. Prices for some new games from Microsoft-owned studios saw a 14 per cent increase. The hike isn't limited to the US—in Europe, the Xbox series s will now retail for 349.99 Euros, up 17 per cent from its previous price. Microsoft’s announcement comes shortly after Sony raised prices for its PlayStation 5 models in select markets, including Europe.

However, Sony chose to exclude the US, highlighting regional market differences. Together, both tech giants are adjusting to higher development costs and tighter global supply conditions. While Microsoft hasn’t named it directly, a major force behind the price hike is the impact of US tariffs—particularly those placed on Chinese-made goods.

Xbox consoles are primarily assembled in china, a country now facing up to 145 per cent tariffs on various product categories under US trade policy. These tariffs, introduced during the trump administration, continue to weigh on the electronics and gaming sectors. As production costs rise and tariffs squeeze margins, console makers like Microsoft are increasingly passing those costs on to consumers.

