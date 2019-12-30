World's richest get richer, adding $1.2 trillion to their combined wealth

The year 2019 has been the year of the rich, as the world's richest 500 surged by 25 per cent, adding $1.2 trillion to their combined wealth, according to a report.

Names like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg were seen with new additions like American social media star Kylie Jenner, who became the youngest self-made billionaire after her company 'Kylie Cosmetics', signed an exclusive partnership with Ulta Beauty Inc.

Jenner was not alone as a lot of people making money through social media, including the Korean family who helped popularise the viral baby shark song, who are not worth $125 million.

Zuckerberg topped the list with an increase in net worth by $27.3 billion. He Xiangjian- founder of China's biggest air conditioner exporter- took the second spot with an added $23.3 billion to his wealth.

The co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates came in third with an addition of $22.7 billion to his fortune.

Amazon Inc's owner Jeff Bezos lost $9 billion due to his divorce settlement with wife Mackenzie.

However, it is important to note that as the wealth of the rich people is increasing, the gap between the rich and poor is also widening.

With reports claiming that the world's 26 richest people control as much wealth as the poorest 50 per cent.

While the rich may be making merry this New Year's Eve, their rising net worth is surely going to increase calls for equitable distribution of wealth.