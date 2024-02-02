World Bank revolutionises emergency funding system for crisis-prone nations

The World Bank on Thursday announced innovative measures to provide swift financial assistance to member countries grappling with the aftermath of natural disasters and other crises.

This is based on a Reuters report.

The enhancements to the Crisis Preparedness and Response Toolkit will empower countries to promptly access up to 10 per cent of undisbursed funds from existing project loans or facilities dedicated to emergency response.

“When a crisis hits, we're unprepared financially, and we're having to make all kinds of terrible trade-offs that we don't want to have to make," World Bank Managing Director for Operations, Anna Bjerde, told Reuters.

For instance, a country with $3 billion undisbursed from a $5 billion loan portfolio could swiftly access $300 million in case of a hurricane, earthquake, or pandemic, providing a crucial liquidity injection to mitigate the impact of the crisis.

Expanding on these reforms, the World Bank is set to increase access to pre-arranged emergency crisis financing as part of future loan programs.

These programs will necessitate crisis-preparedness reforms and other institutional measures, contributing to the overall resilience of nations in the face of adversities.

Additionally, the executive board of the World Bank has approved a third component, aiming to broaden the use of catastrophe insurance products.

This includes innovative financial instruments like catastrophe bonds, which offer insurance payouts in the event of disasters meeting specific criteria.

Jamaica has been at the forefront of utilising catastrophe bonds, and World Bank President Ajay Banga advocates for their expanded use to safeguard vulnerable countries' budgets from climate and other threats, providing them with a much-needed "peace of mind."

Under this initiative, funds from project loans that catastrophe bonds would protect can be redirected to cover fees associated with arranging their issuance, alleviating the financial burden on the issuing countries.

These transformative changes are part of the World Bank's broader reform efforts to amplify its mission, addressing global challenges such as climate change.

Described as a step towards building a "better bank," these measures align with President Ajay Banga's operational improvement agenda, intending to enhance the institution's effectiveness before seeking a general capital increase from shareholders.

In addition to the financial reforms, the World Bank is actively working to streamline its operational processes. Bjerde revealed plans to expedite the approval and disbursement of loans, aiming to reduce the average approval time from 27 months to 12 months by June 2025.