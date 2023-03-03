World Bank Chief nominee Ajay Banga plans a world visit

The former CEO of Mastercard, who has been chosen by US President Joe Biden to lead the World Bank, has said that he plans to travel to Europe, Asia, Africa, and possibly Latin America in the coming weeks to talk with donor countries and borrowers about the problems facing the global institution.

Banga talked at the US Treasury Department about how important it is to understand how climate change, poverty reduction, and inequality are all connected. He said that we can't have a strong economy until we deal with problems like nature, pandemics, instability, and food availability.

Banga's intent towards change

The World Bank is under increasing pressure to address climate change as a result of the controversy surrounding outgoing president David Malpass's initial refusal to recognise the scientific consensus on the subject.

This is why Banga was nominated. It is believed that Banga's connections to the private sector and his decades of experience in emerging economies will help a US-led effort to reform the 77-year-old institution.

Banga will be in charge of billions of dollars in funds for aid to developing nations if he is elected president of the World Bank. The United States, the lender's largest shareholder, has chosen every World Bank president since the organization's founding at the end of World War II.

Banga also talked about a US-led effort to grow the bank's balance sheet and increase its ability to lend.

He said that the bank must follow the recommendations made by an independent commission for the Group of 20 major economies last year while still keeping the bank's AAA credit rating.

WATCH | Ajay Banga will start a visit to EU, Asia, Africa

Ajay Banga's appointment as president of the World Bank is a very important chance to solve global problems like poverty, inequality, and climate change.

His long history of working in emerging markets and his connections to the private sector will help him a lot as he tries to get people behind the institution's mission and solve the tough problems that developing countries face.

