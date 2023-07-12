Wipro to invest $1billion in AI over next three years 

Wipro, a leading technology services and consulting firm, announced on Wednesday the launch of WIPRO ai360, a comprehensive AI-first innovation ecosystem that builds on Wipro's decade-long strategic investment in artificial intelligence with the goal of integrating AI into every platform, every tool, and every solution used internally and offered to clients.

Along with the introduction of Wipro ai360, the business announced a $1 billion commitment over the next three years to expanding AI capabilities.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte while discussing the development, stated that ‘‘artificial Intelligence is a fast-moving field. Especially with the emergence of generative AI, we expect a fundamental shift ahead for all industries. New business models, new ways of working, and new challenges, too. This is exactly why Wipro’s ai360 ecosystem places responsible AI operations at the heart of all our AI work. It’s meant to empower our talent pool and be ubiquitous across all our operations and processes, as well as our solutioning for clients. We are ready for the AI-driven future".

Wipro ai360 will bring together 30,000 Wipro specialists in data analytics and AI with Wipro's technology and consulting ecosystem across four global business lines, with responsible AI at its center. Wipro's new global business line model will enable unprecedented levels of delivery agility, speed, and depth.

Furthermore, Wipro's innovation center Lab45, a visionary space for incubating solutions for customers that will transform the future, will be a key component of the Wipro ai360 ecosystem, providing customers with the people, training, scalability, research, and co-innovation capabilities required to speed AI adoption.

The company’s $1 billion investment will help further advance AI data and analytics capability through research and development (R&D) to induce better operation and assist customers in adapting to change and unlocking new value through AI.

Wipro is all set to accelerate investment in cutting-edge startups through Wipro Ventures. In addition, the business will develop a GenAI Seed Accelerator program, which will give training to select GenAI-focused companies in order for them to become enterprise-ready.