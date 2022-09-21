Wipro sacks 300 employees for 'moonlighting'

In a tougher stance against employees doing a second job after hours, an Indian multinational corporation Wipro Ltd. has fired almost 300 employees for "moonlighting."

Rishad Premji, the company's chairman and a prominent opponent of moonlighting, declared that any employee who chooses to work directly with competitors while still being paid by Wipro has no place in the organisation.

Speaking at an All India Management Association event, he declared that moonlighting is "a complete violation of integrity in its deepest form."

The truth is that there are currently 300 people working for one of Wipro's competitors while also directly working for another company, according to Premji.

Later, when questioned about the actions taken against the 300 employees, he responded that in those particular cases of violation, services have been terminated.

IT companies are concerned that when staff members take on additional jobs outside of regular working hours, it will reduce productivity, create conflicts of interest, and maybe result in data breaches.

Premji has been an outspoken opponent of it and has compared it to "cheating." He stated on Twitter last month, "there is a lot of chatter about people moonlighting in the tech industry. This is cheating - plain and simple."

His tweet received a lot of attention from the sector, and many IT organisations increased their vigilance against similar tactics.

In a memo sent to its employees last week, Infosys emphasised that dual employment is not permitted and cautioned that any breach of contract provisions would result in disciplinary action "which could even lead to termination of employment".

"No two-timing - no moonlighting!," the second-largest IT services provider in India, Infosys, told its staff last week in a stern warning.

Due to the present attention being placed on the difficult issue, some industry observers have encouraged businesses to consider implementing additional security measures to protect sensitive data and operating models, especially in situations when employees work remotely. Analysts have predicted that employers may enforce exclusivity clauses in employment contracts more strictly.

