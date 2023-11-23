Wion Business Wrap | OpenAI mystery deepens, India's stock boom & more

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

Turkey and turnaround: Thanksgiving's economic upswing

As Thanksgiving 2023 approaches, the economic landscape in the United States is painting a complex picture, influencing both the cost of celebrations and travel plans.

OpenAI researchers warned of potent AI discovery before Sam Altman's ouster

Prior to the abrupt ouster of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, a group of staff researchers reportedly penned a letter to the board revealing a significant breakthrough in artificial intelligence (AI) that could pose risks to humanity.

Lawmakers urge SEC probe into Musk's Neuralink amid safety concerns

Four US lawmakers, including Democratic House Reps. Earl Blumenauer, Jim McGovern, Barbara Lee, and Tony Cardenas, have formally requested the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to investigate Elon Musk for potential securities fraud.

Zomato, Swiggy hit with GST demand notice, face tax troubles: Report

India's Directorate General of GST Intelligence has issued demand notices to leading food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy, alleging non-payment of GST on delivery fees collected from consumers.

Nvidia soars beyond Wall Street estimates in Q3, but China concerns loom

Chip making giant Nvidia released its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, once again surpassing Wall Street expectations as the demand for its chips fuelled by the artificial intelligence boom continues to surge.

Brazil approves $65 million Amazon fund to combat rainforest crimes

Brazil's National Development Bank (BNDES) has given the green signal to allocate 318 million reais ($65 million) from the $1.3 billion Amazon Fund to establish a law enforcement initiative targeting deforestation and environmental crimes in the rainforest.

India's stock market predicted to hit record highs amid global caution