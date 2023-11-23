India's stock market predicted to hit record highs amid global caution

In a landscape shadowed by modest global growth forecasts for 2024, India emerges as a financial beacon, with its stock market poised for a remarkable surge. According to a Reuters poll of equity strategists, the Indian market is set to defy expectations, eyeing a substantial 10% rise by the end of 2024.

Bullish momentum

Despite a recent 3% dip, the benchmark BSE Sensex index, having touched an all-time high of 67,927.23 in September, continues to exhibit resilience. The index, up almost 8% for the year, signifies a robust performance in the face of uncertainties.

Analysts predict a notable upswing, with the BSE Sensex expected to gain over 6% from its current position, reaching a lifetime high of 70,000 by mid-2024. Looking further ahead, an additional 3.6% is forecasted, propelling the index to 72,500 by the close of 2024. A staggering 90% of analysts concur, underscoring the confidence in India's stock market hitting record highs in the next six months.

Driving forces behind growth

India's robust economic growth, currently the fastest among major economies, is pivotal in driving higher domestic equities. With an anticipated growth rate of over 6% in the next couple of years, India's economic momentum has catalysed stock market success. A unique aspect contributing to this surge is the rise of young Indian investors. The influx of these investors, coupled with better financial literacy and increased access to financial services, has seen a surge in mutual fund accounts from under 60 million in 2016 to over 150 million today.

In a year marked by earnings extending by more than 20%, analysts believe India's stock market is positioned for sustained growth. Reuters quoted Rajat Agarwal, Asia equity strategist at Societe Generale, who notes that while some moderation in growth is expected next year, India remains a well-favoured market due to its resilient growth and strong macro momentum.

Market insights and trends

In a noteworthy trend, value stocks are predicted to outperform growth stocks in the coming six months. This shift in preference is attributed to the expectation of high or rising interest rates. Reuters quoted Nishit Master, portfolio manager at Axis Securities, who emphasised that value st2in an environment where interest rates are expected to remain high, value stocks typically fare better.

While the BSE's current price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 is second only to the U.S. S&P 500 ratio of 23.11, the impressive run-up in domestic equity prices positions India as one of the best-performing markets. Despite the market's expensive valuation compared to regional peers and other major indices, the consensus remains strong among analysts, with nearly 90% predicting record highs in the coming six months.

Bottomline

India's stock market narrative unfolds against the backdrop of a global economy with conservative growth expectations. As the nation steers its financial course with confidence, the convergence of economic resilience, youthful investor vigour, and a shift towards value stocks propels India's stock market into a spotlight of optimism, challenging and outshining global trends.