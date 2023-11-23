Lawmakers urge SEC probe into Musk's Neuralink amid safety concerns 

Four US lawmakers, including Democratic House Reps. Earl Blumenauer, Jim McGovern, Barbara Lee, and Tony Cardenas, have formally requested the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to investigate Elon Musk for potential securities fraud.

According to Reuters, the lawmakers allege that Musk misled investors regarding the safety of Neuralink's brain implant, urging the SEC to scrutinise the CEO's statements about the device's safety.

Neuralink, Musk's ambitious venture, is on the verge of testing its brain implant in humans, a significant step toward addressing paralysis and various neurological conditions.

The lawmakers' request is rooted in veterinary records from Neuralink's monkey experiments, revealing "debilitating health effects," including paralysis, seizures, and brain swelling. Notably, at least 12 monkeys were euthanised due to issues with the company's implant, according to the letter sent to the SEC.

Despite concerns raised by the animal testing results, Musk reportedly downplayed the issues. In a social media post on September 10, Musk stated, "no monkey has died as a result of a Neuralink implant," emphasising the use of "terminal" monkeys to minimise risks to healthy ones. Lawmakers argue that evidence suggests a direct link between animal deaths and the safety and marketability of Neuralink's brain-computer interface, potentially violating SEC rules by denying this connection.

Neuralink has yet to respond to requests for comment on the lawmakers' letter to the SEC. Last year, Reuters reported on allegations from Neuralink employees about rushed and flawed surgeries on animals, contributing to unnecessary deaths.

The push for speed, as revealed by Reuters, was attributed to Musk, who pressured staff to provide necessary safety data for FDA approval. In May, Neuralink announced FDA clearance for its first-in-human clinical trial without disclosing specific study details.

