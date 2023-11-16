Wion Business Wrap | EU's greenhouse gas emissions, Starlink's IPO & more

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

Pakistan clinches initial IMF approval, eyes $700 million boost for fiscal stability

With the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) preliminary clearance for the disbursement of the next loan tranche from a $3 billion bailout programme, Pakistan has reached a significant turning point in its economic recovery journey.

EU reports significant drop in greenhouse gas emissions during second quarter

According to figures from Eurostat issued on Wednesday, the European Union (EU) saw a significant decline in greenhouse gas emissions during the second quarter of 2023 of more than 5 per cent

Elon Musk denies speculations surrounding Starlink’s IPO in 2024

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has refuted reports that SpaceX is considering an IPO for Starlink, its satellite broadband company, by 2024. In response to a claim from Bloomberg News that was circulated on social media, Musk called it "false."

India faces unprecedented trade deficit in October, driven by soaring gold imports

India announced that its merchandise trade imbalance for October reached an all-time high of $31.46 billion, exceeding the $20.50 billion forecast by economists. A notable increase in gold imports throughout the holiday season was blamed for part of the shortfall, which had a major effect on the trade balance.

Cisco lowers annual forecasts as demand slows

The massive technology company Cisco Systems changed its revenue and profit projections for the entire year on Wednesday, indicating a slowdown in the market for its networking equipment. Concerns about the difficulties the company faces were reflected in the approximately 11 per cent decline in the company's shares that followed the statement.

Economic struggles dampen holiday cheer for toy makers

As the holidays draw near, toy manufacturers throughout the world prepare for difficult times as consumers in the US and Europe put necessities over wants, which will affect the predicted spike in sales of seasonal toys.

Navigating Complexity: Pentagon's Fiscal Audit reveals varied outcomes amid strategic advances

For Fiscal Year 2023, the Department of Defence (DoD) encountered a challenging environment in the complicated field of financial audits. A disclaimer of opinion was issued following the audit of the Department's consolidated financial statements, which represented a range of results for its several parts.