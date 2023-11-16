Elon Musk denies speculations surrounding Starlink’s IPO in 2024

Tech mogul Elon Musk dismissed recent speculations about SpaceX contemplating an initial public offering (IPO) for its satellite internet division, Starlink, by 2024. Responding to a Bloomberg News report shared on social media, Musk labelled the information as "false." The report had suggested that SpaceX was in discussions to spin off Starlink by transferring its assets to a wholly owned unit.

Musk has consistently expressed his intention to take Starlink public when the company achieves a stable and predictable trajectory in revenue growth and cash flow. Despite ongoing rumours, Musk clarified that the proposed IPO timeline was inaccurate.

SpaceX, valued at approximately $150 billion, stands as a pioneering force in space exploration, becoming the first private company to successfully send humans into orbit. The company's groundbreaking achievements, particularly in the development of reusable rockets, have set new industry standards and posed challenges for competitors like Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin.

Starlink, a vital component of SpaceX's portfolio, has emerged as the world's largest satellite operator, contributing significantly to the company's overall value.

While the IPO plans for Starlink might not materialise as early as 2024, analysts like Justus Parmar, Founder and CEO of venture capital firm Fortuna Investments, anticipate that Musk may consider taking Starlink public in 2025 or 2026. Parmar emphasised that Musk is likely waiting for a level of stability and predictability in Starlink's revenue before making such a strategic move.

The potential IPO, when executed, is anticipated to have a profound impact on the space industry, acting as a catalyst for various space-related endeavours. Musk has previously indicated that Starlink achieved cash-flow breakeven earlier this month, showcasing the financial viability of the satellite internet venture.

