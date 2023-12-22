WION Business Wrap | China’s rare earth’s industry, Talks between Japan and South Korea & more

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round-up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

Renowned economist Robert Solow, Nobel laureate in tech-driven growth, passes away at 99

Robert Solow, the distinguished economics professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) renowned for his groundbreaking work linking technology to economic growth, has died at the age of 99.

China tightens grip on rare earths industry, bans key technology exports for national security

In a move to safeguard its dominance in the rare earths sector, China, the world's leading processor of these critical materials, has officially prohibited the export of technology crucial for extracting and separating rare earths.

Diplomatic Thaw: South Korea and Japan renew economic talks after eight-year hiatus

South Korea and Japan engaged in high-level economic talks on Thursday, marking the resumption of discussions that had been stalled for eight years.

Walmart boosts Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart with $600 mn infusion in latest funding round

Walmart, the largest shareholder in Indian e-commerce powerhouse Flipkart, is gearing up to invest around $600 million in the latest fundraise for the start-up, according to a Flipkart spokesperson.

Nike cuts sales outlook and unveils $2 bn savings plan amid global economic uncertainty

Sportswear giant Nike has revised its annual sales forecast downward, citing cautious consumer spending, weaker online business, and increased promotional activities.

Microsoft's Windows 10 end-of-support plan may lead to massive PC disposal

Microsoft’s decision to cease support for the Windows 10 operating system could result in the disposal of approximately 240 million personal computers (PCs), potentially contributing to a significant increase in landfill waste, according to a report by Canalys Research.

Honda recalls 4.5 mn vehicles globally over fuel pump concerns

Honda Motor's American unit has initiated a global recall of approximately 4.5 million vehicles due to potential risks associated with fuel pump failure, according to the Japanese automaker.

BSNL suffers data breach, hacker posted some data on dark web: Report

India's state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has reportedly suffered a data breach that puts at risk thousands of users.