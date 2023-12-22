Renowned economist Robert Solow, Nobel laureate in tech-driven growth, passes away at 99

Robert Solow, the distinguished economics professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) renowned for his groundbreaking work linking technology to economic growth, has died at the age of 99.

Solow's contributions earned him the 1987 Nobel Prize in economics, awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. The academy praised Solow for his development of a mathematical model that expanded the understanding of production, laying the foundation for modern macroeconomic theory. Solow's son confirmed his passing at his Lexington residence on Thursday, as reported by the New York Times.

In a series of articles from 1956 to 1960, Solow challenged prevailing growth models, asserting that they were inadequate in their narrow focus on capital and labour. He highlighted the pivotal role of technological progress in economic growth, emphasising its contribution to at least half of the economic expansion. Despite acknowledging the challenge of quantifying technological innovation, Solow's work spurred advancements in economic thought.

Solow's advocacy for an active government role in managing the economy, akin to his colleague Paul Samuelson, earned him a senior economist position in President John F. Kennedy's Council of Economic Advisers. Solow's analysis influenced industrialised countries to allocate more resources to education and scientific research. He won the Nobel Prize during Ronald Reagan's administration, criticising Reaganomics for its aversion to tax hikes.

"The best thing you can say about Reaganomics is that it probably happened in a fit of inattention," Solow remarked during the award press conference.

Solow's enduring impact is evident in his 2017 contribution to the book "After Piketty: The Agenda for Economics and Inequality," where he endorsed Thomas Piketty's call for an annual progressive tax on wealth, deeming the wealth gap an "ominous anti-democratic trend."

Born in Brooklyn in 1924, Solow earned scholarships to Harvard University, where he delved into economics after serving in World War II. His academic journey included an undergraduate degree in 1947, a master's in 1949, and a Ph.D. in 1951, all from Harvard.

Joining MIT's faculty in 1950, Solow initially intended to focus on statistics and econometrics, but his proximity to Paul Samuelson sparked a four-decade-long engagement in "straight" economics. Solow retired from MIT in 1995.

Noteworthy among Solow's many students was Mario Draghi, who would later lead the European Central Bank and serve as Italy's prime minister. The John Bates Clark Medal in 1961 recognised Solow's significant contributions, and from 1975 to 1980, he served on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

Solow's impact extended to the Manpower Demonstration Research Corp., where he served as a founding director and chairman, testing policies aimed at helping the poor.

Robert Solow is survived by three children, John, Andrew, and Katherine, from his marriage to Barbara Lewis, an economic historian who passed away in 2014.

(Inputs from Bloomberg)