Honda recalls 4.5 mn vehicles globally over fuel pump concerns

Honda Motor's American unit has initiated a global recall of approximately 4.5 million vehicles due to potential risks associated with fuel pump failure, according to the Japanese automaker.

The recall encompasses 2.54 million vehicles in the United States and follows previous recalls in 2021 and 2020, totalling 628,000 and 136,000 U.S. vehicles, respectively, all for the same fuel pump issue.

Earlier this month, Honda also issued recalls in China and Japan for the identical concern.

The recall involves various models, spanning the 2018-2020 model years, such as the Honda Accord, Civic, CR-V, HR-V, Insight, Ridgeline, Odyssey, Passport, and various Acura models, including the ILX, MDX, RDX, RLX, TLX, and NSX vehicles.

Honda is set to replace the fuel pump module in affected vehicles, with plans to notify owners of the recall in early February. The automaker assures that the replacement parts feature greater density and expanded clearance, addressing the fuel pump issue.

Despite the recall, Honda has reported no injuries related to the fuel pump problem but disclosed 4,042 warranty claims linked to the issue since 2018. The proactive measures aim to prevent potential safety hazards, and the recall comes just a day after Honda recalled approximately 106,030 CR-V hybrid vehicles due to the risk of fire or injury resulting from an overheated battery cable or short circuit.

