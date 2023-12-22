Microsoft's Windows 10 end-of-support plan may lead to massive PC disposal

Microsoft’s decision to cease support for the Windows 10 operating system could result in the disposal of approximately 240 million personal computers (PCs), potentially contributing to a significant increase in landfill waste, according to a report by Canalys Research.

The electronic waste generated from these PCs is estimated to weigh around 480 million kilograms, equivalent to the weight of 320,000 cars.

While many PCs could remain functional for years beyond the end of OS support, Canalys Research has raised concerns about the potential low demand for devices lacking security updates. Microsoft plans to offer security updates for Windows 10 devices until October 2028, with an undisclosed annual cost.

However, if the pricing structure follows past trends, transitioning to newer PCs may become more cost-effective, leading to a higher number of older PCs being discarded.

Microsoft aims to discontinue support for Windows 10 by October 2025, prompting a potential surge in electronic waste.

The upcoming generation, Windows 11, expected to introduce advanced artificial intelligence technology to PCs, could potentially revitalise the stagnant PC market. Despite inquiries, Microsoft has not responded to requests for comments on the environmental impact of disposing of Windows 11-incompatible devices.

Canalys Research emphasises the importance of recycling hard drives from personal computers and data storage servers. These recycled hard drives can provide materials for electric vehicle motors and renewable power generation.

Noveon Magnetics Chief Commercial Officer Peter Afiuny highlighted the positive impact of repurposing end-of-life computers, turning them into magnets that power sustainable technologies like electric vehicles and wind turbines.

Afiuny noted that hard drives are often discarded prematurely, contributing to an excess of rare earth magnetic material waste. In contrast, battery recycling firm Redwood Materials emphasised the near-infinite recyclability of batteries, recovering essential metals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and copper. This recycling process helps address environmental concerns by reducing the environmental impact of discarded batteries.