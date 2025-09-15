Will the Income Tax filing deadline be extended? What's the penalty for delay?

The last date for filing Income Tax returns is September 15. The Income Tax Department has clarified that the deadline for filing income tax will not be extended further. Taxpayers must file their tax returns by today to avoid penalties and interest.

What's the deadline for filing income tax returns in 2025?

On Sunday, the Income Tax department said reports that the deadline had been extended from September 15, 2025, to September 30 were false.

"Fake news is in circulation stating that the due date for filing ITRs (originally due on 31.07.2025, and extended to 15.09.2025) has been further extended to 30.09.2025. The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025," the Income Tax Department said in a post on X.

The department asked taxpayers torely only on updates from its verified handle and not to be misled by unverified posts.

Six crore income tax returns filed

The department said that over 6 crore Income Tax Returns had been filed for theAssessment Year 2025-26. It asked taxpayers to file their returns to avoid a last-minute rush.

"Thank you, taxpayers and tax professionals, for helping us reach the milestone of 6 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) as of now and still counting.We urge all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2025-26 to file at the earliest to avoid a last-minute rush. Let's continue this momentum!" the department said on X.

How much is the penalty for the late filing of ITR 2025?