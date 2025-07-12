Who is Aqua 1? The $100 million mystery fund fuelling Trump’s crypto empire

A little-known crypto fund based in the United Arab Emirates has suddenly become the biggest publicly known backer of Donald Trump’s family-run crypto business, injecting $100 million into the former US president’s personal coffers and raising sharp questions about transparency, ethics, and foreign influence.

Here’s a clear look at who Aqua 1 is, what this deal is about, and why it matters, based on reporting by Reuters.

Who is Aqua 1?

Aqua 1 Foundation describes itself as a “Web3-native fund based in UAE with a global outlook,” according to its sparse website.

But beyond those words, there is very little to see.

Reuters reports that Aqua 1 has no verifiable registration in any of the UAE’s main financial hubs. Officials at Abu Dhabi Global Market, the Dubai International Financial Centre, and Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) confirmed to Reuters that the firm is not registered or licensed under their oversight. The UAE Securities and Commodities Authority reportedly did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

The company’s founder, Dave Lee, is equally elusive. According to Reuters, there is no verifiable record of his identity or professional background. The only public trace is an X (formerly Twitter) account with a manga-style avatar, vague location tags including São Paulo and Abu Dhabi, and minimal activity. The account first appeared just before the Aqua 1–Trump deal was announced.

Aqua 1’s website was created only in May 2025, according to domain tracking data reviewed by Reuters, just weeks before the $100 million purchase was made public.

What is this $100 million deal?

In late June, as reported by Reuters, Aqua 1 announced it had purchased $100 million worth of tokens issued by World Liberty Financial, President Donald Trump’s personal crypto venture. World Liberty, launched in late 2024, sells tokens under the name $WLFI. Reuters reporting shows that the Trump family receives 75 per cent of all token sale proceeds, meaning this single deal may have funnelled tens of millions of dollars directly into Trump family accounts.

Blockchain data analysed by Reuters indicates that Aqua 1’s wallet made two major transfers totalling $80 million to World Liberty in early June, along with smaller amounts earlier in the year. Most of the incoming funds to Aqua 1 reportedly came from an account on the OKX crypto exchange.

Aqua 1’s own profile on Medium states it has $100 million in assets under management, suggesting that World Liberty is its only current investment, as per Reuters.

Why does it matter?

This deal has triggered a wave of scrutiny, not just because of the amount involved, but because so little is known about who is behind it, where the money came from, and why it was invested in Trump’s private crypto firm, according to Reuters. Aqua 1 reportedly has no operational history or verified leadership. Its only known activity is this massive investment in Trump’s business. In response to detailed questions from Reuters, Aqua 1 issued only a short, unsigned statement claiming it is “led by Dave Lee and a global team with deep expertise” and backed by “mission-aligned partners,” but offered no names or evidence.

This opacity is fuelling concerns about potential foreign influence. Reuters notes that Trump, now back in the White House and shaping crypto policy, is pushing for looser regulation and calling himself the “crypto president.” Critics argue that anonymous or offshore entities investing in his private businesses raise serious ethical and national security questions. In March, UAE officials announced a $1.4 trillion, 10-year investment plan in the United States following meetings with Trump, Reuters reporting shows. Ethics experts say the overlap between Trump’s political role and personal financial interests in the crypto space is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

What do critics and officials say?

Richard Painter, former chief ethics lawyer under President George W. Bush, told Reuters the secrecy around investors like Aqua 1 undermines public trust. “We ought to know who is sending money to the president,” he said. “Everybody assumes the worst.”

The White House has denied any conflict of interest. In an emailed response to Reuters, Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said Trump’s assets are held in a trust managed by his children and that he is focused on advancing US leadership in crypto innovation. She insisted there are “no conflicts of interest.”

World Liberty Financial and the Trump Organization did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

The bottom line

As the Trump administration shapes US crypto policy, a foreign-based fund with no public track record has become the single largest known investor in his personal digital asset platform.

Reuters reporting paints a picture of Aqua 1 as a largely opaque entity, unregistered, unaudited, and anonymous. Its $100 million investment has not only enriched Trump’s family but also intensified debates over how much transparency voters should expect from the president’s private financial ventures, especially when public policy and private profit collide.